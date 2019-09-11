Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy'

Renée Zellweger said she felt a "sense of responsibility" to portray the late singer Judy Garland as authentically as possible in the movie "Judy," which was shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday to a standing ovation. The film depicts the last six months of Garland's life, arriving in London in 1968 as part of a sold-out concert tour meant to refurbish her financial state. 'Downton Abbey' cast feeling the pressure ahead of movie

Get out the tiaras and the best china. Hit British television series "Downton Abbey" is about to arrive on the big screen and the makers are feeling uncharacteristically nervous. Driven by fan demand, the aristocratic family and their servants return with a movie set around a royal visit to the vast Grantham country home. Atwood says 'Handmaid's Tale' got much closer to reality, prompting sequel

Canadian author Margaret Atwood said a deterioration in women's rights in some parts of the world including in the United States prompted her to write a sequel to her best-selling 1985 novel "The Handmaid's Tale". The novel, made into an award-winning television series in 2017, presents a totalitarian future in the state of Gilead, where the few remaining fertile women are forced into sexual servitude as "handmaids" to repopulate a world facing environmental disaster. Pro-Kremlin rapper deletes new song goading protesters after outcry

A prominent pro-Kremlin rapper on Tuesday took down a new music video praising Moscow's mayor and disparaging the opposition after it was panned as one of the most unpopular clips ever to be posted on the Russian segment of YouTube. The music video entitled 'Moscow' was published by rappers Timati and Guf a day before a municipal election in the Russian capital on Sunday that had been preceded by the biggest anti-Kremlin protests in almost a decade. Taylor Swift fans descend on Paris for 'City of Lover' concert

Donning face paint and holding glittery signs, fans of Taylor Swift flocked to Paris on Monday for the American pop star's "City of Lover" concert. Tickets for the concert, which is Swift's only performance promoting her new album "Lover," were not for sale, but were distributed through contests worldwide. Action! Nigeria's film industry draws global entertainment brands

"Oya!" shouts the director in Nigerian Pidgin English. Actors take their marks. Lighting blinks on. The film crew snaps into action after the order to hurry up. It's another day in Nollywood, the affectionate nickname for Nigeria's film industry - the world's second most prolific after India's Bollywood, producing hundreds of films and TV episodes each month. 'Ford v Ferrari' actors say race car drivers a special breed

Actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon say they have a newfound respect for racecar drivers after making "Ford v Ferrari", based on the true story of the battle between the car makers at the 1966 Le Mans. The movie, shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday, chronicles Ford Motor Co's bid to build a race car to beat Ferrari at Le Mans, a race it dominated for years. 'The Goldfinch' aims to live up to book at Toronto Film Festival

'The Goldfinch' felt the pressure to live up to the award-winning book upon which the film is based, members of the cast and crew said at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on Sunday. Donna Tartt won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014 for her novel about how the death of Theo Decker's mother in a terrorist attack in the Metropolitan Museum of Art shaped the rest of his life. Rare Darth Vader mask, Harry Potter glasses up for auction in LA

A rare Darth Vader mask and helmet worn in one of the early "Star Wars" movies goes up for auction in Los Angeles later this month, along with a pair of Harry Potter's signature glasses. Two "Titanic" costumes, worn by stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with a "Wizard of Oz" Dorothy costume are also up for sale by auctioneers Profiles in History. No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release

Luxury brands and retailers are increasingly collaborating with celebrities, including style bloggers and Instagram stars, to help design collections and jazz up their wares. The latest example of this is Rihanna, who is set to stage her designer lingerie show for New York Fashion Week on Tuesday to an audience where phones and cameras have been banned.

