Suits Season 9 Episode 9: Malik is gone but Faye has a few tricks up her sleeve

The American law drama "Suits" is nearing the climax and it sure is living up to the hype, well mostly. The eighth episode left some people disappointed because the story ended pretty quickly (and was easy for Harvey) but maybe it's because the amazing stuff that had to be packed in as well.

The eighth episode did end on a very serious note, with Harvey getting the news that his mother has passed away, just when he finally forgave her and made things right. The next episode might a bit emotional but will also be very exciting as Mike Ross and Samantha Wheeler team up to get rid of Faye by directly suing her for wrongful termination.

We already know what Mike is capable of and to top it off Samantha is also at her best right now. She seeks to get back at Faye, has almost let go of her past and knows the value of playing clean. Faye is sure to have a bad time as the Mike-Samantha duo prepare to give her sleepless nights.

In the promo of Suits Season 9 Episode 9, Harvey is telling Faye how bad it would be for her when she goes up against Mike and Samantha but Faye, in turn, throws a curveball. She almost orders Harvey and Louis to be her defense in the case.

Many people weren't feeling so good about Harvey and Donna together, but the way he is looking in the promo for Suits Season 9 Episode 9, it seems that Donna has done her job pretty well in confronting Harvey and the love for "Darvey" might be all over again.

Here is the promo for Suits Season 9 Episode 9: