Latest movies leaked by Tamilrockers – Know the names

Tamilrockers every week creates headlines by leaking multiple new movies. The piracy rockstar has leaked some movies this week in its website and movie lovers are highly enjoying those films by simply downloading. However, the system may be against the law. Read the texts below to know the names of those movies leaked by Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers has already become infamous for leaking movies online every week. The latest movie leaked by the piracy website is Pailwaan that was released on the big screens on Thursday. Within a day of its release, the movie lovers easily got to see the full movie download link. The movie can be downloaded by the viewers online.

Nani-leading movie Gang Leader has also been leaked by Tamilrockers. The movie stars famous actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Saranya Ponvannan, Shriya Reddy to name a few. Gang Leader was released on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The much-awaited movie titled Dream Girl has also been leaked by Tamilrockers. The Hindi-language comedy film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation attracts male attention. Apart from Khurrana, Dream Girl stars other renowned actors such as Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz featuring in supporting roles. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.