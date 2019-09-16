Entertainment News Roundup: Apple TV+ premieres with star-studded period drama 'Dickinson' at Tribeca Festival; Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Apple TV+ premieres with star-studded period drama 'Dickinson' at Tribeca Festival

Apple TV+ premiered its first show at the Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday, flaunting feminist snark, lavish period costumes and a star-studded cast in "Dickinson," a series that sheds a modern light on the life of an iconic American poet. Emily Dickinson, the prolific American poet, is played by Hailee Steinfeld, the pop star whose breakout vocal performance in Pitch Perfect 2 and debut single "Love Myself" made her a teen idol - a casting decision that Apple is likely betting on to draw young, loyal fans to the streaming service.

Victoria Beckham sees "women in motion" for next spring at London Fashion

Victoria Beckham chose a light and fluid silhouette for the female wardrobe next spring, presenting a line for "women in motion" at her London Fashion Week show on Sunday. With her husband David and their children watching from the front row, Beckham said the spring/summer 2020 collection highlighted her love of contrasts, mixing tailored suits with floaty dresses and pale neutrals with bold colors.

'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'

A documentary about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson won an Emmy on Saturday while RuPaul was named best reality show host and Beyonce went home empty-handed. "Leaving Neverland," which features two adult men who say they were befriended by Jackson and sexually abused by him starting from when they were 7 and 10 years old, was named best documentary at a ceremony in Los Angeles ahead of television's main Emmy awards show next week.

'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto film festival's Oscar-bellwether award

New Zealander Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit" on Sunday won the audience award given at the end of the Toronto International Film Festival, which has in many past years been a bellwether for Academy Award winners. "Jojo Rabbit" is a comic satire about a 10-year-old German boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) during the World War Two, who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic and turns for help to his imaginary friend Adolph Hitler (Waititi).

Box Office: 'Hustlers' racks up solid $33 million debut, 'Goldfinch' bombs

"Hustlers" rolled in the Benjamins this weekend, collecting $33.2 million when it debuted in 3,250 North American theaters. Boosted by rave reviews and stellar word of mouth, "Hustlers" beat expectations and now ranks as the best start for an STX film, along with the biggest live-action opening weekend for stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. Directed by Lorene Scafaria, "Hustlers" is based on Jessica Pressler's 2015 New York magazine article about a group of strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele after the 2008 recession hits.

Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75

Ric Ocasek, the idiosyncratic lead singer and chief songwriter of the 1970s and 80s hook-heavy hitmakers The Cars, died on Sunday at his home in Manhattan. He was 75. Ocasek was pronounced dead at his townhouse after someone called 911 about 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) to report that he was unresponsive, a New York Police Department spokesman said. The cause of death will be determined by the city's coroner.

London Fashion Week opens its doors with public catwalk shows

South African accountant Shaista Hamdulay never imagined she would one day mingle with fashionistas at London Fashion Week. Yet on Saturday, Hamdulay got a taste of a world usually reserved for fashion editors, buyers, bloggers and celebrities, with a coveted front row seat at a catwalk show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)