Entertainment News Roundup: Classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' will head to Netflix in 2021; Tisci takes Burberry's Victorian past to the future in spring show

Classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' will head to Netflix in 2021

Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for classic TV sitcom "Seinfeld," the company said on Monday, bolstering its digital catalog as it faces the loss of two popular series. "All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix - worldwide! - starting in 2021," Netflix said on Twitter.

Hip hope: Universal Music opens Southeast Asia HQ betting on rap

Korea brought the world K-Pop. India, the music of Bollywood. Could the chaotic, fast-growing region of Southeast Asia be a new hotbed for hip hop? Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) is hoping so.

NBCUniversal names streaming service 'Peacock,' to launch in 2020

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal will name its upcoming streaming service "Peacock," offering a broad slate of original content, including "Dr Death" starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin, the company said on Tuesday. Peacock, which will also offer classic sitcoms like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation", is scheduled to launch in 2020, NBCUniversal said. The company owns traditional television network NBC, whose logo features a peacock.

Bazinga! HBO Max wins U.S. streaming rights for 'The Big Bang Theory'

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, has secured exclusive five-year streaming rights in the United States to all 12 seasons of comedy hit "The Big Bang Theory". Ranked as the No. 1 comedy on U.S. television for the past seven years, the show has garnered an audience of some 20 million people.

Cars front man Ric Ocasek died while recovering from surgery: family

Cars front man Ric Ocasek died peacefully over the weekend while recovering from surgery at his family's home in Manhattan, his wife, the actress and model Paulina Porizkova, said in an Instagram post on Monday. Porizkova, who announced in May 2018 that she and Ocasek had split after 28 years of marriage, did not elaborate on what kind of operation the 75-year-old rocker had undergone before his death on Sunday. But she said she and the couple's two sons had been caring for him.

Who calls the tunes in space? Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut

Brad Pitt traded laughs on Monday in a call to the International Space Station with a NASA astronaut, who somersaulted during the zero-gravity interview ahead of this week's release of the actor's new film, the space thriller "Ad Astra." Pitt peppered astronaut Nick Hague with dozens of questions about what life was like in space. He interviewed Hague from Washington via a transmission line from NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston.

Exclusive: Tinder breaks into scripted original content, wraps filming first video series - sources

Popular dating app Tinder has wrapped filming on its first television series, as owner Match Group Inc seeks to dive deeper into creating original content, people with direct knowledge of the project told Reuters. Making new shows is part of a larger strategy that will be revealed in the near future, a spokeswoman told Reuters, declining to elaborate on the plans. The source familiar with the production said it is Tinder's first foray into creating an online platform for scripted video content.

Tisci takes Burberry's Victorian past to the future in spring show

Italian designer Riccardo Tisci looked to Burberry's Victorian roots for the luxury British brand's latest line at London Fashion Week on Monday, mixing delicate lace with edgy street style for looks aimed at catering to different age groups. The Burberry creative chief, who has successfully revamped the brand since joining last year, had a star-studded catwalk to unveil the Spring/Summer 2020 line with models including Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid strutting down a runway laid out with a Victorian-inspired sound system installation.

