Entertainment News Roundup: Queen returns lost toy monkey to Australian girl; Style trumps fashion at Prada, Pilotto goes to the beach at Milan shows

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Queen returns lost toy monkey to Australian girl

A toy monkey accidentally left behind at Buckingham Palace by a five-year-old girl has returned home to Australia after enjoying royal treatment by palace staff and gaining a traveling companion - a toy corgi. Harriet, one of six toy monkeys from Woodside Kindergarten in Adelaide, was taken on holiday to Europe by Savannah Hart and her family when it was misplaced.

New Zealand to be Middle-earth again in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series

New Zealand will be home again to hairy feet and pointed-ear Hobbits after Amazon Studios confirmed the Pacific country will be the location for its new "The Lord of the Rings" series, a TV show widely tipped to be the most expensive ever made. The Amazon.com Inc unit said the multi-series adaptation will explore new storylines preceding author J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring", the first instalment in the famed fantasy trilogy set in the fictional land of "Middle-earth".

Hip hope: Universal Music opens Southeast Asia HQ betting on rap

Korea brought the world K-Pop. India, the music of Bollywood. Could the chaotic, fast-growing region of Southeast Asia be a new hotbed for hip hop? Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) is hoping so.

India's Eros Now ties up with Microsoft's Azure platform

India's Eros Now said on Thursday it is tying up with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to host and stream its digital video offerings, in a boost to the U.S. software giant's push to expand in the Indian market. As part of the tie-up, Microsoft will build an online video platform for the Bollywood production house, which will offer interactive voice search features in multiple Indian regional languages.

Dinosaurs, droids and holy hand-grenade up for grabs at film auction

Jurassic Park dinosaur skulls, a Star Wars stormtrooper helmet and Monty Python's holy hand grenade are among movie memorabilia going under the hammer in London this month at an auction organizers expect to exceed 6 million pounds ($7.5 million). Also on sale will be Jack Nicholson's axe from "The Shining" and his purple "Batman" Joker costume.

Style trumps fashion at Prada, Pilotto goes to the beach at Milan shows

Prada chose personal style over fashion while Peter Pilotto merged the beach with the ballroom at their catwalk shows on Wednesday, kicking off the first day of Milan Fashion Week. Miuccia Prada, considered an industry trailblazer, presented a spring line she said was about "the power of women over clothing" dressing models in breezy dresses and sharp suits.

Armani sees airy spring for Emporio line, Fendi picks earthy tones in Milan

Italian designer Giorgio Armani chose a light breezy silhouette for his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, picking soft colours and loose cuts for the brand's spring line. Armani, a veteran designer affectionately called "King Giorgio" in Italy, called the Spring/Summer 2020 collection "Air" underlining the clothes' floaty feel.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Queen returns lost toy monkey to Australian girl

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)