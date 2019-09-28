Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britain's Prince Harry says 'race against time' on climate change

Britain's Prince Harry warned the world faces "a race against time" and that "no one can deny science" as he arrived in Botswana on Thursday to visit conservation and health projects on the next leg of his family's tour of southern African. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, also referenced Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a worldwide movement demanding action to tackle global warming. Archbishop Tutu hails Prince Harry and Meghan as caring couple while baby Archie beams

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu hailed Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as "genuinely caring" people when the royal couple visited the former archbishop along with their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been the subject of scurrilous articles in Britain's tabloid media which have accused them of being overly politically correct and contrasted their globe-trotting lifestyle with their stand on climate change. Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision. Prince Harry follows in mother Diana's footsteps on visit to Angola

Britain's Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps on Friday, wearing a protective vest and visor during a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed a famous series of images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago. Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne visited a de-mining field outside Dirico, a town in Angola's Cuando Cubango province, where, wearing a safety vest, he remotely detonated a mine in a controlled explosion. He also met community members. Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

Also Read: Britain's Prince Harry travels to Botswana for next leg of Africa tour

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)