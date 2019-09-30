Peoples' News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president; Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision.

Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president

Britain's Prince Harry exchanged gifts with Malawi's president during his first official visit to the country on Sunday, where he also visited a college and was joined by his wife Meghan via video call. The Duke of Sussex had left the duchess and their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town, where on Saturday Meghan met with a group of female activists, to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Also Read: Metallica calls off tour as James Hetfield returns to rehab

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)