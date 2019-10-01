Peoples' News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president; Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president

Britain's Prince Harry exchanged gifts with Malawi's president during his first official visit to the country on Sunday, where he also visited a college and was joined by his wife Meghan via video call. The Duke of Sussex had left the duchess and their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town, where on Saturday Meghan met with a group of female activists, to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim. The statute of limitations was three years.

Also Read: Harry and Meghan make pitch for mental health on S African tour

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)