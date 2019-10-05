The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 – Why Money Pit’s discovery is destined for this season

Tighten your chair! The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will be premiered in the next 30 days. The Lagina brothers are giving all their endeavors in solving the centuries-old mystery and the viewers expect severe discoveries in the upcoming season as they were disappointed due to the discontinuation of work in Season 6.

As previously told, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is likely to be the series' final installment. That's the reason, fans have tremendous expectations this time. Although avid fans and followers still continue to create theories and predictions on the upcoming season, we are sure that Season 7 will gift us a huge discovery we all have been waiting since 2014.

The discovery of a huge treasure in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 can be believed as a clip already showed an enormous hidden shaft along with a mysterious step. If the rumors are to be believed, this will lead the Lagina brothers to the Money Pit that is said to be containing the treasures.

Another footage also revealed that the Lagina brothers and their team members have discovered something large-shaped in the tree-infested island. Marty Lagina was seen explaining the team that they would go directly to the Money Pit once they find the tunnel. Whereas, Gary Drayton, who is everyone's favorite for his metal-detecting skills, hinted that they have already got what they had been searching for.

On the other hand, the eye-witnesses already revealed digging pieces of machinery and vehicles were at work in the area where the team found a 170-ft deep underground man-made chamber that perhaps leads to the Money Pit. They are believed to have unearthed the original Money Pit, Chapell's Vault (because this vault is said to be the original Money Pit).

Even in Season 6, the team was successful in digging dig up the structures around the Smith's Cove that included wooden structures. Those appeared to have been created to pave a way to the Money Pit. The carbon isotopes performed on the wood revealed it was from the 1700s.

Never miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 on November 5, 2019 on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.