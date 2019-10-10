Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Whodunnit? Row between wives of English footballers Rooney and Vardy goes viral

A row between the wives of two top English soccer players has gone viral after one accused the other of leaking stories about her to a tabloid newspaper. Coleen Rooney, wife of England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, said she turned sleuth to solve the mystery of who was sharing her personal information with The Sun. Former NBC News host Matt Lauer accused of rape in Farrow's new book, Variety says

Matt Lauer, the once-popular co-host of NBC's "Today," is accused in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow of raping a female colleague at a hotel room during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, according to a report in Variety on Wednesday. NBC News fired Lauer two years ago after a female colleague accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior, making him one of a series of rich and powerful men to be felled by accusations of harassment or misconduct.

