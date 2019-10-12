The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 – Stress on ‘25’, Lagina bros to face multiple challenges

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is just 24 days away from its premiere. History is showing special content with "25 finds, 25 moments, 25 theories, and 25 moments you never saw, oh my!" through its official Twitter account.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 Season 7 is ready to rock your world once again when the brand new season returns on November 5, 2019. The upcoming season is absolutely going to be unique with the maximum number of episodes. History ordered a total of 36 episodes, which is the highest number in the history of the reality series.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will commence from where Season 6 ended. The viewers in Season 6 were stuck with a cliffhanger – the chance of unearthing an entire shipwreck from the Swamp. If the reports are considered real, the majority of the scenes of Season 7 will happen in the Swamp. A prediction earlier revealed that a ship could be buried under the Swamp and this theory rolled over for many decades and now this is the exact time to find out the reality of that rumor.

The future exploring of H8 Shaft in the upcoming season is already discussed on our previous post last week. Due to the previous discovery of a 170 ft deep (seems to be) man-made chamber, the team is expected to unleash Chapell's Vault. Many believe that this vault is the original Money Pit. Possibly due to this reason, Season 7 has been ordered for maximum number of episodes. If the prediction is true, Season 7 will mark the end of series.

The imminent season will also show the viewers how the Lagina brothers strategically tackle the challenges they faced in the previous season. The team led by the Lagina brothers renewed all the necessary permits to continue their operations. They will have to deal with the salary-rise requirement of the workers when went for a strike in the previous season. Even the viewers were furious as Season 6's episode 22 titled 'Lost and Founding' ended without showing what the series claimed to be their most significant discovery.

Never miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9 pm ET on History. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality series.