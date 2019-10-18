Legacies Season 2 Episode 3 synopsis; football game and a new monster

The Originals spinoff Legacies is keeping fans excited as the great storylines develop in Season 2 and people can't wait to see what's ahead. In episode 2, fans (including Alaric) saw Hope in action. The much-awaited meeting of Hope and Landon also happened but it wasn't as romantic as people might have expected.

The Episode 3 of Legacies Season 2 called "You Remind Me of Someone I Used to Know" will air next Thursday and will most likely be just as exciting as the previous one. In the next episode, a new monster will step foot in Mystic Falls as Alaric and Hope bond. The monster will set its eyes on one of the students and it's just going to be more difficult as Salvatore School prepares for its annual football game against Mystic Falls High.

The focus will also be on Landon's life as his and Josie's relationship will also face a test (and it may not be due to Hope) but due to a player in the opposing team. In Lizzie Saltzman's adventure of learning more about Sebastian, she will seek Milton Greasley aka MG's help. Alaric and Professor Vardemus will also finally go head-to-head in Legacies Season 2 Episode 3.

The next episode "You Remind Me of Someone I Used to Know" will be important in establishing how Season 2 will move forward as the spinoff develops into a series of its own. Meanwhile, here's the promo for you to enjoy.