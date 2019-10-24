Fast & Furious 9 – Cardi B joins Vin Diesel, Keanu Reeves likely to be in roster

Filming for Fast & Furious 9 still continues although it has an official premiere date. New familiar faces are gradually joining Vin Diesel to be seen in the much-awaited movie. One of them is Cardi B.

After conquering the music charts, Cardi B now enters the Hollywood movies with Fast & Furious 9. According to a video posted by Vin Diesel, the rapper-turned-actress was on the set of Fast & Furious 9. Vin Diesel captioned the video "Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood".

"I'm tired, but I can't wait," Cardi B told Fast & Furious 9's producer, Vin Diesel's followers. "I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."

However, the joining of John Wick actor, Keanu Reeves is yet to be confirmed. One of the producers, Chris Morgan recently revealed that he has talked to Keanu Reeves about joining the ninth installment. "I sat down with him and we're talking about [it]. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time," Chris Morgan opined.

"We're just trying to find… the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure," Morgan added.

Many fans believe that Keanu Reeves will surely follow the track of Cardi B who has recently joined Fast & Furious 9 movie alongside reggaeton star Ozuna.

On the other hand, David Leitch, the director of Hobbs & Shaw discussed the situation with The Hollywood Reporter in August this year. He revealed that the team "already talked to Keanu Reeves early on" and even "had been talking periodically through the shooting of it all."

However, there is no update on Keanu Reeves' character in Vin Diesel-producing movie. But many believe the John Wick actor may play the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to hit the big screens on May 22, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.