Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragon's military discharge

Fans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his discharge from military service. G-Dragon, 31, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, completed almost two years of mandatory military service and was discharged at the headquarters of South Korean Army's Ground Operations Command in Yongin, southeast of Seoul.

Young maestro takes baton as Israel Philharmonic's Zubin Mehta ends 50-year tenure

Zubin Mehta was only 25 years old when he first conducted the Israel Philharmonic. Over half a century later, he's passing the baton to a fast-rising Israeli maestro some 53 years his junior. The 83-year-old Indian conductor capped off thousands of performances as music director of the renowned symphony orchestra in a series of farewell concerts in Tel Aviv this week, making way for Lahav Shani, 30, to take the reins.

Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for surge of female fans

Mexican Grand Prix organizers say more women than ever are expected to attend this year's Formula One race, thanks to the success of a Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series. Alejandro Soberon, president of promoters CIE, told reporters on Friday that data showed a 30% increase in female interest for a race that has sold out for the fifth year in a row.

Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max

In the bestselling novel "Circe" -- optioned by WarnerMedia for its forthcoming HBO Max streaming service -- the daughter of the Greek god Helios tames wild beasts and menaces the gods. WarnerMedia executives want "Circe" to unleash a different power: attracting young viewers to the company's belated entry in the streaming-video war.

South Korean portal to disable entertainment comments after death of K-pop star

Major South Korean portal Daum will temporarily close its comments sections on entertainment news, operator Kakao Corp said on Friday, after the death of a K-pop star who had opposed cyber bullying. Sulli, a former member of top South Korean girl group f(x), who had spoken out against cyber bullying, was found dead on Oct. 14 aged 25, with police saying she had been suffering from severe depression.

Couture meets high-street in Giambattista Valli, H&M collaboration

High-end fashion met budget high-street retail at a glittering catwalk show in Rome on Thursday evening, where Italian designer Giambattista Valli presented his new collection for Sweden's H&M in Rome's sumptuous 17th-century Palazzo Doria Pamphilj. Against a backdrop of chandeliered gilded salons, models including Kendall Jenner swept down a pink catwalk in an array of feminine and glamorous gowns, a staple for Paris-based Valli, whose designs are often seen on the red carpet.

Fans create their own 'kind of magic' in new Queen music videos

Singing in the kitchen, dancing in a field and impersonating frontman Freddie Mercury, Queen fans are giving renditions of three of the rock band's hit songs in new user-generated music videos unveiled on Thursday. More than 10,000 people from 120 countries took part in the group's "You Are The Champions" project after the British band asked fans to submit musical and artistic versions of "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "A Kind of Magic".

Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber write new 'Cats' song for musical film

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber have written a new song for the film adaptation of hit musical "Cats", which will be performed by ballerina Francesca Hayward in the highly-anticipated movie. "Beautiful Ghosts" will also be sung by Swift, who stars as Bombalurina in her first film role, over the end credits.

'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph'

American designer Ralph Lauren considers himself a private person, so giving cameras access to his life and fashion empire for the upcoming HBO documentary 'Very Ralph' was occasionally challenging. "Sometimes, if I paid attention to it, it was difficult," Lauren said in an interview with Reuters. "But I tried to ignore it."

Actress Felicity Huffman released early from U.S. college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said. The "Desperate Housewives" star was scheduled to be let out on Sunday, but the spokeswoman cited a policy that allows for the early release of inmates whose release day is on a weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

