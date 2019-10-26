International Development News
Development News Edition

Suits: How well the show wrote out Rachel's character?

Aaron Korsh said: “I sort of had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you going to do?’.

Suits: How well the show wrote out Rachel's character?

Rachel Zane played by the now-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle used to be the life of American law drama Suits in her time but after she got married to Prince Harry she had to eventually give up the role. Rachel was a part of the show from the very beginning, she was initially a paralegal at the firm owned by other main characters of the show and went on to become an attorney in the firm.

She was also shown as the daughter of a very successful lawyer Robert Zane, who owned a law firm himself but was a man of ethics and didn't want to hire her own daughter until she proves herself.

But the most important storyline of her character was the Mike-Rachel relationship, although they didn't have a cool name for it (like Darvey), it still was pretty much a very important part of Suits.

Showrunner Aaron Korsh had revealed to Radio 4 in 2017 that he actually began writing Rachel's character out of the show after she began dating Prince Harry. He said: "I sort of had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'Hey, what's going on? What are you going to do?'

"So, collectively the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people are in love and it's going to work out."

Also Read: Suits finale: 4 things that fans wish were better in the last epsiode

Although there were few grievances that the role of Mike Ross and Rachel ended as they moved to Seattle, the way it was written out seemed almost perfect to many people. And in Suits season 9, showrunners paid a pretty decent tribute to Rachel in the flashback in Suits finale. Her name also often popped up in conversations between Harvey and Donna. There was also a light-hearted joke about her royalty when Mike said to Katrina that she wouldn't believe how well Rachel is doing.

Meghan Markle was on Suits for seven years in the role of Rachel Zane and the showrunners gave her a proper send-off despite her not being there.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mandate is to sit in opposition, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the mandate for his party in Maharashtra elections is to sit in the opposition and they have fully accepted it. Speaking to media persons here, Pawar said the newly-elected...

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...

BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

The Border Security Force BSF organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar. BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency...

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019