Chicago P.D. Season 7 episode 6 synopsis – New facial recognition software’s plan backfires

Chicago P.D. Season 7 was premiered on September 25, 2019 with the episode titled 'Doubt'. The last (fifth) episode titled 'Brother's Keeper' amazingly featured the Intelligence Unit investigating the killing of a Bulgarian restaurant owner.

The imminent Chicago P.D. Season 7 episode 6 titled 'False Positive' will be aired in the next four days. Here is the synopsis of the upcoming episode (6) – The shocking murder of young boys affects Halstead; Crawford encourages Intelligence to use a new facial recognition software to help identify a suspect, but the plan backfires.

The upcoming episode will show a detective getting totally immersed in a case. The viewers will be amazed to see the utilization of a new facial recognition software to identify the suspect but the plan will backfire on Voight's team in the imminent episode.

Chicago P.D. Season 7 episode 6 will show the Intelligence team investigating the brutal murder of young kids. The crew is giving all its endeavors to trace the killer and solve the case as the incident escalates into a war.

Fans will surely be glad to see how Jay Halstead becomes invested. It shows his heart, his passion for justice and also his humanity – he has to be a vessel for a lot of people out there, The case that he is working within this episode involves the most innocent of victims, which leads to the question as to both who would do this and also why. According to Cartermatt, this is based on the official synopsis.

The synopsis hints that the death of the children will affect Halstead. He probably knows one of the victims or someone close to that child.

Never miss the airing of Chicago P.D. Season 7 episode 6 titled 'False Positive' on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 on the NBC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.