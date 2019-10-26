Better Call Saul Season 5 updates – More on Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul’s portrayal

Better Call Saul Season 5 may not have an official premiere date but fans will be happy to know that the filming was previously confirmed to have wrapped up in September. As the season is currently in post-production, the avid series lovers can expect the announcement of its release date very soon. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the upcoming season.

Better Call Saul Season 5 is undeniably a highly anticipated American television drama series. The Season 4 dropped its finale on Oct 8, 2018, since then fans have passionately been waiting for another season to see the complete transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 5 is rumored to end the series but we don't believe in this buzz. Yes, it's true Season 6 has not received any indication from AMC or the showrunners. But it seems clear that the writers are gradually getting closer to the endgame. In a conversation with The Independent, the showrunner Peter Gould said that the series would have the same number of episodes as Breaking Bad (16 episodes equally divided in two parts) that completed after five seasons.

The recent release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (on October 11) throws some questions including the possible appearance of Walter White or Modern Family actor, Bryan Cranston's character in the series. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the 63-year-old actor discussed the secrecy in getting him to appear in the movie.

On the other hand, Bryan Cranston cited that he is open to get back to the role of Walt in Better Call Saul Season 5. He said that he believes his character will appear in the series when he gets asked about it, as reported by Business Times China.

There is also an ongoing discussion on the possible cameo f Aaron Paul's character, Jesse in Better Call Saul Season 5. However, there is no official confirmation on it. We need to wait for some long time to get official updates on the portrayal of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's characters.

Better Call Saul Season 5 is expected to premiere anytime in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.