International Development News
Development News Edition

Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Snoop Dogg to join PB? Official soundtrack to be released soon

Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Snoop Dogg to join PB? Official soundtrack to be released soon
Following the cliffhanger in the finale of Peaky Blinders Season 5, a new character is highly expected to join the series. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but there are many things that need to be discussed. Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. According to the series creator, Steven Knight's update given in July this year, they had already started working on Season 6. In September, he confirmed Radio Times that the scripts were still a work in progress.

As Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official premiere date, many fans are wondering if they will have the luck of watching it soon. Now a rumor is up in the air that a legendary actor is likely to join the series. He is none other than Snoop Dogg.

Following the cliffhanger in the finale of Peaky Blinders Season 5, a new character is highly expected to join the series. There are rumors that Snoop Dogg could previously appear in 2018 but this was postponed due to some unstated reasons. "Steve Knight often says like Snoop Dogg's going to be in the next one or something like that, so I'm waiting for him to pull a few names," the actor Joe Cole (who played the role of third-youngest brother Shelby brother named John Shelby) said in an interview on the BAFTA red carpet.

Joe Cole was further asked who he would love to see in the show. He answered, "Snoop would be pretty cool wouldn't it? I think he'd play some sort of American old-school gangster I guess." However, there is no official confirmation on Snoop Dogg's appearance in Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Here is a good news for the avid lovers of Peaky Blinders. An official two-disk soundtrack is going to be released on November 15. You can start pre-ordering from now. It will be available on Amazon also. The series starring Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory etc. is globally popular for its atmospheric soundscape. The new merchandise is packed with 49 tracks.

Two Radiohead songs also find a place on the tracklist, while music from Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys and Black Sabbath lies in wait further along, Digital Spy noted.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Peaky Blinders Season 6.

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

A day after Diwali, Delhi's AQI at season's worst but better than last year

A hazy cocktail of emissions from fireworks, stubble burning and vehicles hung over the national capital a day after Diwali on Monday when the air quality index plummeted to very poor, the worst-recorded level this season. The citys air qua...

Increase revenue generation, Goa CM tells 86 departments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a review meeting of 86 state departments and asked them to work towards increasing revenue generation. He also asked these departments to clear pending utilization certificates UC as failur...

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

The current mandatory evacuation zone is extending to the west and Sullivan Fire Road is the new western border, Chautauqua Blvd down to PCH. Mulholland remains the North border and 405 FY remains the east border. Los Angeles Fire Departmen...

UPDATE 5-EU approves Brexit delay until Jan. 31 as PM Johnson pursues election

The European Union agreed a three-month flexible delay on Monday to Britains exit from the bloc as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushes for an election after opponents forced him to request an extension he had vowed never to ask for.Just day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019