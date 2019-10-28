Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Snoop Dogg to join PB? Official soundtrack to be released soon

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but there are many things that need to be discussed. Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. According to the series creator, Steven Knight's update given in July this year, they had already started working on Season 6. In September, he confirmed Radio Times that the scripts were still a work in progress.

As Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official premiere date, many fans are wondering if they will have the luck of watching it soon. Now a rumor is up in the air that a legendary actor is likely to join the series. He is none other than Snoop Dogg.

Following the cliffhanger in the finale of Peaky Blinders Season 5, a new character is highly expected to join the series. There are rumors that Snoop Dogg could previously appear in 2018 but this was postponed due to some unstated reasons. "Steve Knight often says like Snoop Dogg's going to be in the next one or something like that, so I'm waiting for him to pull a few names," the actor Joe Cole (who played the role of third-youngest brother Shelby brother named John Shelby) said in an interview on the BAFTA red carpet.

Joe Cole was further asked who he would love to see in the show. He answered, "Snoop would be pretty cool wouldn't it? I think he'd play some sort of American old-school gangster I guess." However, there is no official confirmation on Snoop Dogg's appearance in Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Here is a good news for the avid lovers of Peaky Blinders. An official two-disk soundtrack is going to be released on November 15. You can start pre-ordering from now. It will be available on Amazon also. The series starring Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory etc. is globally popular for its atmospheric soundscape. The new merchandise is packed with 49 tracks.

Two Radiohead songs also find a place on the tracklist, while music from Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys and Black Sabbath lies in wait further along, Digital Spy noted.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Peaky Blinders Season 6.