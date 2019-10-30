Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart story – How media create rumors on ex-Twilight stars

The union of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who have always liked their pair in the Twilight series.

Recently, Robert Pattinson was questioned if having Kristen Stewart by his side in dealing with fame and being isolated by the overnight stardom. Not only their onscreen performance, their love in real life was the talk of the town during their Twilight days. Even it is true that they had downfalls also after reaching peaks mainly due to their performance and fans' responses to Twilight.

A tabloid claims that Robert Pattinson wants to reunite with Kristen Stewart for a movie. What could be the reason? The tabloid claims that he wants to boost his career with his former lover. The latest issue of OK! reads the headline Rob & Kristen: Back In Business?'

The article published by OK! says that the 32-year old Robert Pattinson is desperate 'to be a Hollywood heartthrob again'. That's the reason he is contemplating to team up with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart again. The outlet also claims that the actor is interested in a reboot of the Twilight movie. "He could walk into pretty much any rom-com he wants, but he knows it would mean double the money if he could convince Kristen to star with him," the outlet notes.

Alternatively, the tabloid also claims that his fame has dropped since the Twilight franchise ended in 2012. That's another reason, according to it, he is passionate to collaborate with the 29-year old Anesthesia actress Kristen Stewart. "They still have a bond that came from starring together in such life-changing roles, so he's hoping that because of that, she'll want to work with him again," it adds.

However, this claim is absolutely false. Gossip Cop is informed by one of its insiders that Robert Pattinson is not cherishing such intention to work with Kristen Stewart just to augment his so-called dwindled fame. The actor has already worked with several independent movies after the end of The Twilight Saga in 2012.

On the other hand, a tabloid claimed a couple of weeks back claiming Robert Pattinson is not happy seeing Kristen Stewart having PDA-filled romance with Stella Maxwell. Out of extreme love for her, he still is not out of despair. It also claimed that the 33-year-old actor is unhappy seeing her in a same-sex relationship.

Later, we tried to find out the originality of this news. Through our insider we have come to know that Robert Pattinson is neither in despair due to his separation with Kristen Stewart not is he upset seeing her involved in a same-sex relationship with Stella Maxwell. Had he been in despair after her split in 2013, he would not have been able to start a relationship with FKA Twigs. This kind of updates is usually used to create rumors.