International Development News
Development News Edition

Attack on Titan Season 4 update – New tweet excites anime enthusiasts

Attack on Titan Season 4 update – New tweet excites anime enthusiasts
Attack on Titan Season 4 is already at the unnamed final arc where the long-running battle between the Eldians and Marley are expected to be resolved. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be a tremendous season in terms of plot that the anime has ever seen in the previous seasons. The Season 3 experienced a huge success and this came as a surprise to many global anime enthusiasts. Read the texts below to know more the anime's upcoming season.

Attack on Titan Season 4, as mentioned in the teaser, will be premiered in fall 2020. It means we will have to wait for another year to enjoy the last season of the Japanese fantasy anime television series. If you are disappointed to wait for one more year, it is comparatively not bad as those unbearable moments of a four-year wait between Season 1 and 2.

The reason for delay seems to be logical. Attack on Titan Season 4 is already at the unnamed final arc where the long-running battle between the Eldians and Marley is expected to be resolved. Since Hajime Isayama most likely does not want the anime to surpass the original series, it is understandable why the fourth season is scheduled to premiere in fall 2020. Even Isayama gave a hint in April this year that he was looking forward to end the series in one or two years.

Here's the synopsis of Season 4 of Attack on Titan – The battle to retake Wall Maria begins now! With Eren's new hardening ability, the Scouts are confident they can seal the wall and take back Shiganshina District. If they succeed, Eren can finally unlock the secrets of the basement—and the world. But danger lies in wait as Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan have plans of their own. Could this be humanity's final battle for survival?"

In the imminent season of Attack on Titan, the battle between Marley and Eldia is expected to leave more casualties than even the normal amount. On the other hand, the anime lovers, according to Comic Book, are excited to see that a Twitter user has shared the animation reel from one of the animators of Attack On Titan, showing a series of events that are sure to take place in the heart wrenching, action packed fourth season of the franchise that places Eren and his friends in new dire situations. Check the tweet below:

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar re-elected as JD(U) president for 3 yrs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the president of Janata Dal United for the next three years at the partys National Council Meeting held here on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that he will be putting...

WRAPUP 3-Consumers prop up U.S. economy as business spending retrenches

U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter as declining business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending and a rebound in exports, further allaying financial market fears of a recession. The Commerce De...

UPDATE 1-Bolivia Foreign Minister: OAS audit of October 20 election result will be "binding"

An Organisation of American States OAS audit of Bolivias disputed election results will begin on Thursday and be binding for all parties, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday. The results of the Oct. 20 election handed a slim victo...

Lebanese banks to resume normal work on Friday-banking association

Lebanese banks will resume normal operations and receive customers on Friday, the banking association said, ending a two-week-long closure caused by massive protests against the countrys ruling politicians.Thursday will be dedicated to inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019