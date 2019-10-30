Attack on Titan Season 4 update – New tweet excites anime enthusiasts

Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be a tremendous season in terms of plot that the anime has ever seen in the previous seasons. The Season 3 experienced a huge success and this came as a surprise to many global anime enthusiasts. Read the texts below to know more the anime's upcoming season.

Attack on Titan Season 4, as mentioned in the teaser, will be premiered in fall 2020. It means we will have to wait for another year to enjoy the last season of the Japanese fantasy anime television series. If you are disappointed to wait for one more year, it is comparatively not bad as those unbearable moments of a four-year wait between Season 1 and 2.

The reason for delay seems to be logical. Attack on Titan Season 4 is already at the unnamed final arc where the long-running battle between the Eldians and Marley is expected to be resolved. Since Hajime Isayama most likely does not want the anime to surpass the original series, it is understandable why the fourth season is scheduled to premiere in fall 2020. Even Isayama gave a hint in April this year that he was looking forward to end the series in one or two years.

Here's the synopsis of Season 4 of Attack on Titan – The battle to retake Wall Maria begins now! With Eren's new hardening ability, the Scouts are confident they can seal the wall and take back Shiganshina District. If they succeed, Eren can finally unlock the secrets of the basement—and the world. But danger lies in wait as Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan have plans of their own. Could this be humanity's final battle for survival?"

In the imminent season of Attack on Titan, the battle between Marley and Eldia is expected to leave more casualties than even the normal amount. On the other hand, the anime lovers, according to Comic Book, are excited to see that a Twitter user has shared the animation reel from one of the animators of Attack On Titan, showing a series of events that are sure to take place in the heart wrenching, action packed fourth season of the franchise that places Eren and his friends in new dire situations. Check the tweet below: