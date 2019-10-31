International Development News
Dakota Johnson–Benedict Cumberbatch: Was there any romantic link between them?

It is still not clear why Benedict Cumberbatch and Dakota Johnson were having dine together since he was in a relationship at the moment between them. Image Credit: Facebook / Dakota Johnson Source

Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan won't be wrong. The former onscreen lovers have gone through severe rumors due to their erotic scenes in all the Fifty Shades movies.

But have you ever heard of any romantic link between Dakota Johnson and Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch? Jamie Dornan's onscreen Fifty Shades co-star is currently being linked to Chris Martin.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Dakota Johnson met each other at the Met Gala in 2014. They, reportedly after a day, were spotted having lunch together. There is no doubt their hangout was a big fun for the onlookers. Mainly, according to Cheat Sheet, the Sherlock actor was not shy about showing off his silly self. Some snaps showed him putting napkins on his head and making Jamie Dornan's former onscreen partner laugh.

However, it is still not clear why Benedict Cumberbatch and Dakota Johnson were having dine together since he was in a relationship at the moment between them. Nonetheless, they were not seen together again after that lunch date.

Is Dakota Johnson interested to do another movie with Jamie Dornan and getting naked again? In a recent media conversation, when Chris Martin's lover was questioned if she would be interested to work in another movie with her previous Fifty Shades' co-star that would require her to get naked again, she cited she would be glad to accept the project as she would not want to close the door of any possibilities.

"If there's a project or a film that has a similar plot line – or I don't know if that would happen again – I'm not going to steer away from anything. I want to do everything, and I want to learn. I learn so much, no matter the project," Chris Martin's lovebird said.

