Fast & Furious 9 – More on Keanu Reeves, Cardi B, Cody Walker, Jordana Brewster’s appearance

Will Keanu Reeves be a part of Fast & Furious 9? This is big question and it needs answer. However, the joining of Cardi B in Vin Diesel's team is already confirmed and this was already stated in our previous news.

Chris Morgan, the writer of Hobbs And Shaw, disclosed that they are in discussion with Keanu Reeves to appear in Fast & Furious 9. "I sat down with him and we're talking about [it]. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time," Chris Morgan opined.

"We're just trying to find… the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure," Morgan added.

However, it is still unclear what role Cardi B is going to play in Fast & Furious 9. Vin Diesel only took to Instagram to announce her addition in cast. The Hollywood singer said 'she thinks its gonna be the best Fast and Furious yet…"

On the other hand, Jordana Brewster will be reprising her role as Mia Toretto. As she appears in Fast and Furious 9, this will her fifth appearance in the entire franchise. She was last seen in Furious 7 playing Mia Toretto in 2015.

As Paul Walker is no more, many fans are expecting his brother Cody Walker to play the deceased actor's character Brian O'Conner in the imminent movie. Cody Walker stood-in for Paul Walker to play the similar role in Furious 7. However, his appearance is yet to be confirmed.

Here's the list of actors who are reprising or have confirmed roles – Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris Bridges aka Ludacris as Tej Parker, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Cipher and Michael Rooker as Buddy.

John Cena, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna and Cardi B have been cast in undisclosed roles for Fast & Furious 9.

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.