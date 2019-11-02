International Development News
Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

With only around 3.5 months left for Outlander Season 5 to premiere, fans are ardently looking forward to another new teaser from Starz. Here we have some latest updates on what the avid viewers of drama television series can see in the upcoming season.

In Outlander Season 5, the keen viewers can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures (in Seasons 5 and 6), and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World, as stated by Chris Albrecht, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Starz.

Starz also previously broke the news that Outlander Season 5 would return in early 2020. "Everything we do is based on delivery, trying to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience. We have some shows coming before like Power that serve the general market. It's more about scheduling around that digital experience," Jeffrey A. Hirsch, the Chief Operating Officer of Starz told journalists.

"Finally, to calm social media down, we will bring the end of 'Droughtlander.' The highly anticipated return of the epic and acclaimed series Outlander will debut its fifth season early next year," Jeffrey A. Hirsch added.

In Outlander Season 5, fans will be amazed to see the members of Fraser clan skirmishing with choices. Claire somehow feels responsible for everyone being in North Carolina together again. Brianna travelled back in time to warn her parents about an impending fire that would claim the lives of one or both of them. Roger went after Brianna back in time through the stones, Cheat Sheet noted. They eventually found each other, and after being separated more than once, they are together at last going into season 5.

Jamie was already informed by Claire of the great war that is coming sooner than later. The last time the duo faced a battle, Claire went back through the stones to her time. "When this war you've told me about eventually comes, it would be safer in your time," Jamie cited to his wife Claire.

The good news for fans is Outlander Season 5 is on the verge of ending the filming. This means we are coming closer to the end of the Droughtlander. However, Starz has to reshoot some scenes before filming can officially wrap up.

Outlander Season 5, if everything goes well, is expected to premiere on February 16, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

