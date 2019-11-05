International Development News
Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

The finale of Peaky Blinders Season 5 surprised its viewers for giving a hint that endowed with a solid idea of where Tommy Shelby and the gang are at with Season 6. Image Credit: Twitter (@ThePeakyBlinder)

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming back soon! It may not have any official release but there are many things that need to be discussed. Cillian Murphy will get back to the series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will commence from where Season 5 ended with the cliffhanger. It will pick up where it left off with Cillian Murphy's character Tommy including Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

The finale of Peaky Blinders Season 5 surprised its viewers for giving a hint that endowed with a solid idea of where Tommy Shelby and the gang are at with Season 6. Based on the cliffhanger in the finale of Season 5, a new character is likely to join the series.

If the rumors are to be believed, Snoop Dogg could appear in 2018 but this was postponed due to some unstated reasons. "Steve Knight often says like Snoop Dogg's going to be in the next one or something like that, so I'm waiting for him to pull a few names," the actor Joe Cole (who played the role of third-youngest brother Shelby brother named John Shelby) said in an interview on the BAFTA red carpet.

The information related to Peak Blinders Season 6's plot is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumors. Many fans are wondering what Thomas will do in the imminent episodes who, in the previous season, lost his mind and was on the verge of annihilating himself after being betrayed during his failed assassination attempt on Oswald.

According to Digital Spy, there is a strong possibility for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword actress Annabelle Wallis to return as Grace Burgess in Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.

As far as the returning of Linda Shelby is concerned, the actress Kate Phillips said to the publication, "I'd like to think she's going to be around and maybe there might be some reconciliation, but also you know her fury is pretty palpable by the end of episode five."

Apart from Cillian Murphy (who plays the role of Thomas Shelby aka Tommy), Charlie Murphy will return as Jessie Eden, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Stark, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby and Jordan Bolger as Isaiah.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may be premiered in early 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the television series.

