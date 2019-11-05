International Development News
A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group's management said. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul last week when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. The 22-year-old immediately admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police. Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January.

