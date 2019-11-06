International Development News
Development News Edition

Peoples' News Roundup: Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"; Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 02:28 IST
Peoples' News Roundup: Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"; Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work
Image Credit: Flickr / ronpaulrevolt2008

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group's management said. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul last week when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. The 22-year-old immediately admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police.

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jets send 2 to IR, sign 2 as RB Bell sits

A busy day of transactions for the New York Jets did not include the name LeVeon Bell, but the team did promote running back Josh Adams to its active roster. According to multiple reports, the Jets promoted Adams to prevent another team fro...

U.S.: Iran's expansion of uranium enrichment 'a big step in the wrong direction'

Irans expansion of uranium enrichment activities in defiance of key nuclear commitments is a big step in the wrong direction, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, after Tehran announced it would start injecting uran...

Titans place CB Butler on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after he suffered a left wrist injury. Butler suffered a broken wrist and may undergo surgery, according to multiple reports. The team has not rev...

U.S. Congress, White House mull stop-gap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdowns

The U.S. Congress and the White House are discussing legislation to keep U.S. government agencies operating beyond Nov. 21 when existing funding expires, with an eye toward avoiding shutdowns as Democrats could be moving to impeach Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019