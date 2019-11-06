International Development News
French film star Deneuve hospitalised after a stroke - AFP

  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:50 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:50 IST
French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a stroke, French news agency AFP reported on its Twitter feed.

"Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days' rest," AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot reported on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent.

