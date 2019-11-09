Peoples' News Roundup: Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs; Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prosecutors oppose testimony on false memories in Weinstein trial

Prosecutors are asking a judge to prevent former movie producer Harvey Weinstein from calling a psychologist to testify at his rape trial about false memories, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday. Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein 67, is scheduled to stand trial in Manhattan Supreme Court in January on charges of assaulting two women, in 2006 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection

Camilla, wife of the heir to the British throne Prince Charles, has canceled upcoming events on the advice of her doctors after falling ill with a chest infection, a spokeswoman for the couple said on Thursday. Camilla, 72, received the advice on Wednesday night and canceled a dinner at the London Library.

Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the 2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins with the police.

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. From body jewelry to shoes, some 170 lots were offered "to assist with the settlement of the estate's liabilities", according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) "surpassing all expectations".

