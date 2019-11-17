International Development News
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone

Comic book movie "Joker" is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone. "Joker," a dark origin story from Warner Bros. about Batman's arch nemesis, had sold $999.1 billion as of Thursday despite not having been screened in China, which is projected to become the world's largest movie market next year. Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for suspected drug possession: NHK

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri, famous for her role in 2005 drama "1 Litre of Tears", has been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs, NHK reported on Saturday citing unnamed sources. The 33-year-old actress, who this year starred in a TV adaption of Toyoko Yamasaki's hit novel "Shiroi Kyoto", was arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of possessing ecstasy, although few other details are known, NHK said. Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe

Former pop-star Victoria Beckham knew she'd have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her first clothing line a decade ago, but the one-time Spice Girl said the industry was much harder to crack than she had ever imagined. Speaking in Paris on Friday at a conference organized by Vogue magazine, Beckham, whose collections have since gained critical acclaim and won fashion awards for their fluid, sharp tailoring, said she was expanding her empire with make-up and skincare ranges. New 'Star Wars' title from EA set to be big draw this holiday season

Electronic Arts Inc launched "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" on Friday, garnering strong reviews for its flagship action-adventure series that is crucial to its holiday sales, after the videogame publisher shelved "NBA Live" game. The latest title, which scored 83% on Metacritic earlier in the day, follows the story of one of the last surviving Jedi as he attempts to rebuild the order. Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business. Swift, 29, one of the best-selling names in pop music, said on social media that her performance as "artist of the decade" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 was "a question mark" because her old record label had refused permission for her to sing a medley of her old hits on the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

