Entertainment News Roundup: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses; Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

  18-11-2019
  18-11-2019
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for suspected drug possession: NHK

Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri, famous for her role in 2005 drama "1 Litre of Tears", has been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs, NHK reported on Saturday citing unnamed sources. The 33-year-old actress, who this year starred in a TV adaption of Toyoko Yamasaki's hit novel "Shiroi Kyoto", was arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of possessing ecstasy, although few other details are known, NHK said.

Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Races to First Place, 'Charlie's Angels' Collapses

"Ford v Ferrari" left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America. Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, "Ford v Ferrari" debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, "Charlie's Angels" and "The Good Liar," pushing the domestic box office down over 6% from last year, according to Comscore.

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business. Swift, 29, one of the best-selling names in pop music, said on social media that her performance as "artist of the decade" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 was "a question mark" because her old record label had refused permission for her to sing a medley of her old hits on the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

