International Development News
Development News Edition

Greenleaf Season 5 renewed, more its release date and other updates

Greenleaf Season 5 renewed, more its release date and other updates
Greenleaf Season 5 is expected to get its official release date soon. Image Credit: Facebook / Greenleaf

When will Greenleaf Season 5 be aired? Many fans want to the release date another season of the American television drama series after Season 4 dropped its finale on November 5. The show has been doing great since it started in June 2016. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the upcoming season.

Greenleaf Season 5 has already been renewed. The renewal of Season 5 before the completion of Season 4 is another sign of the show's popularity. Season 4 premiered on September 3 and continued until November 5. It ran for 10 episodes and fans are passionately waiting to get the latest updates and release date of Season 5.

The drama series till date is pulling in about 0.2 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic and a tad over 1 million live viewers a week, as reported by Cartermatt. The series continues to prove a formidable show on social media and there are lots of people for various parts of the world who are ready to fight for the series if it was cancelled.

Greenleaf Season 5 is expected to get its official release date soon. We hope there are some good news on Greenleaf soon in the near future. You can now watch the previous episodes on Netflix.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. The saf...

Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuses game against Seattle on Saturday and eve...

Nusrat Jahan's health condition improves, released from hospital

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan were discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble. Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior offi...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, trade war caution persists

Government bond yields in the euro area were a shade higher on Monday as stock markets rallied, with caution over U.S.-China trade talks continuing to support fixed income markets.Borrowing costs in Germany and France notched up their bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019