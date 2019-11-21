International Development News
The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

As far as the returning actors in Season 4 of The Last Season are concerned, Alexander Dreymon will obviously reprise his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Image Credit: The Last Kingdom / Facebook

The Last Kingdom Season 4 has wrapped filming and currently it is in post-production. Fans are waiting the release of fourth season sometime in 2020, but thanks to cast of crew of the series who filled our urge to know more on it by sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 is highly believed to focus on Uhtred of Bebbanburg's journey who will be giving all his endeavors to get back his home from his uncle Aelfric. He believes that this is the right time to create problem with his uncle. He will be dealing with plenty of enemies in the imminent season before settling down.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 will have a significant time jump. If we have to abide by the books Bernard Cornwall, the upcoming season will have a time jump of atleast 10 years. There is a chance to see many young casts due to the time jump of a decade. Unfortunately, the cast information, mainly the names of the new actors are yet to be revealed.

As far as the returning actors in Season 4 of The Last Season are concerned, Alexander Dreymon will obviously reprise his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Apart from Alexander, Ian Hart, Toby Regbo, Timothy Innes, Eliza Butterworth, Emily Cox, Mark Rowley, Joseph Millson, Millie Brady, Magnus Bruun and Jeppe Beck Laursen will reprise their roles as Beocca, Aethelred, Edward, Aelswith, Brida, Finan, Aelfric, Princess Aethelflaed, Cnut and Haesten respectively.

The upcoming season does not have a trailer yet. The previous season ended on an interesting note for our story's hero, Uhtred. King Alfred died at the end of the last season, and his son, Edward, took over.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 is expected to be released in April or May 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

