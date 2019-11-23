International Development News
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says Staunton 'The Crown' casting reports 'pure speculation'; Marking 40 years, Simple Minds say touring 'keeps us going'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marking 40 years, Simple Minds say touring 'keeps us going'

Forty years since releasing their debut album, Scottish rock band Simple Minds have no plans to slow down just yet, saying life on the road is "the thing that keeps us going" as they embark on a world tour next year. Formed in Glasgow in the 1970s, the group, whose name was inspired by a lyric from David Bowie's "The Jean Genie", has seen its line-up change over the years but is still fronted by founding members lead vocalist Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill.

Attention! South Korean boyband BTS have to do military service

Hit South Korean boy band BTS will not be given exemption from mandatory military service, the defense ministry has said, reaffirming its policy of no exceptions for pop stars. The decision is likely to fuel debate in South Korea, which remains technically at war with North Korea, about whether entertainers and athletes should have to do their full military service, of about 18 months, when they might be at the peak of their careers.

KAPOW! Original Batman and Robin costumes to go under the hammer

A pair of Batman and Robin outfits, described as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auction in Los Angeles and the owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together. The costumes, worn by actors Adam West and Burt Ward, are just two of more than 200 items of 1960s pop culture being sold from the collection amassed by American John Azarian over 30 years .

Death threats prompt music executive to appeal for peace in feud with Taylor Swift

Music executive Scooter Braun on Friday said his family had received "numerous death threats" over a feud with singer Taylor Swift, and appealed to her to make peace. Braun, who earlier this year bought the Big Machine Group record label where Swift recorded her first six albums, issued a public plea to the singer after she said the label had refused permission for her to perform her old hits at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMA) show.

Netflix says Staunton 'The Crown' casting reports 'pure speculation'

Netflix has dismissed as "pure speculation" media reports that British actress Imelda Staunton would portray Queen Elizabeth in future seasons of "The Crown" , saying it was filming the fourth series and had yet to commission future installments. Several outlets on Friday quoted a Daily Mail report saying the 63-year-old screen and stage actress had been "approached by senior producers and casting directors" from the hit show to portray the British monarch from her mid-60s.

Coldplay won't tour new album, say want gigs to be 'sustainable'

British band Coldplay will not tour to promote their new album, but are working on how to make their gigs environmentally sustainable, lead singer Chris Martin said. The rock group, known for songs like "Yellow", "Paradise" and "Viva la Vida", will release their eighth studio album "Everyday Life" on Friday. The 52-minute record is made up of two halves, "Sunrise" and "Sunset" .

Victoria's Secret holiday fashion show canceled as marketing plans 'evolve'

The annual Victoria's Secret fashion show, known for its jewel-encrusted bras and supermodels sporting angel wings, will not be held this holiday season, parent L Brands Inc said on Thursday. The decision comes after the apparel retailer said in May the TV special was not going to be part of network television as the company evaluates its marketing strategy for the show.

Vintage Marvel Comics book sells for record $1.26 million at auction

A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record $1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday. "Marvel Comics No. 1" features the first appearances of characters including Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner. Decades later, Marvel debuted Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and other superheroes that have headlined recent blockbuster movies.

