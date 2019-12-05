Sherlock Season 5 – Why Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series can’t be dropped

The cancellation rumor of Sherlock Season 5 was not vague. The renowned series creator Mark Gatiss said to the publication that "there were no plans for any further Sherlock series currently in the pipeline," although he didn't rule out a return somewhere down the line.

While talking on Sherlock Season 5 and its possibilities, Mark Gatiss opined, "You could go back, but there are no immediate plans," Mark Gatiss said. (Instead of the fifth season) they wanted to bring back another fictional detective on the screens named Columbo. "I really tried with Columbo. I did have a decent go at it, but the rights are really tied up," he opined.

But there are many conflicting reports on Sherlock Season 5 similar to the above. But the way Season 4 ended, it's obvious that the series will surely be back with another season. The fifth season will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

Some major developments like Sherlock Season 5 is going to have The Walking Dead Season 9 actress Eleanor Matsuura. She will be seen playing the role of Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. A couple of months back Digital Spy reported the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey in the fifth season. The 40-year old actress, Louise Brealey is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said. Although the making of a special episode has created a rumour, Brealey said that she didn't hear about it.

Fans should not be depressed for not getting any positive hints on Sherlock Season 5 from the BBC One. There have been several positive indications on the making of the show. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.