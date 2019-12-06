Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'It's bittersweet': Leia has key role as 'Star Wars' wraps Skywalker saga

The highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga will feature a significant role for Princess Leia, the beloved "Star Wars" character played by late actress Carrie Fisher. Writer and director J.J. Abrams said he had enough unused footage of Fisher from the filming of 2015 movie "The Force Awakens" to make Leia a key player in "The Rise of Skywalker," the "Star Wars" film that debuts in theaters on Dec. 20. A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

A showbiz decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings is drawing to a close. Following are selected highlights. 2010 Billie Eilish dominates 2019 on Apple Music

Newcomer Billie Eilish dominated Apple Music streams in 2019, scoring the top streamed album of the year with "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Apple Music said on Tuesday. Eilish, 17, who burst onto the alternative pop scene this year and is nominated for four Grammy Awards in January, came 5th on the list of most streamed songs, with "Bad Guy," Apple Music said in a year-end list. With strong accent, Hugh Grant 'went for it' in Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Hugh Grant is best known for playing the bumbling Englishman in romantic comedies so when the role of a cockney-accented private investigator in Guy Ritchie's new crime caper came up, the actor was a little hesitant to portray someone so different. Grant plays the shady Fletcher in "The Gentlemen," a far cry from his roles in "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Notting Hill." Inspired by grandfather, 'Bond' director Mendes returns with tense war film '1917'

Four years after wrapping up his second James Bond film, Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is back, this time on the front lines of World War One in "1917," an ambitious drama inspired by his grandfather's experiences. Set during a single day in April 1917, the film, presented as a sweeping continuous shot, follows two young British soldiers, Blake and Schofield, who are sent as messengers across enemy territory to stop a dawn attack on retreating German soldiers. South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedy

South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said on Wednesday, the country's third young celebrity to die over the past two months as concern mounted over the intense social pressures that artists face. In an unrelated case, K-pop star Kang Daniel's management agency Konnect Entertainment said the former member of the hit boy band Wanna One was taking a break from his performing schedules due to "depression and panic attacks." With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's license as James Bond expires

In the latest James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig dons the famed tuxedo of the iconic British secret agent 007 for his fifth and final time. The actor, cast and crew of the highly anticipated film, the franchise's 25th and scheduled for release in April 2020, revealed little during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday as the first trailer premiered, but confirmed Craig would be retiring from the role. 'Super Trouper': ABBA exhibition opens in London

From a superfan's shrine to a replica of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest stage where they triumphed with "Waterloo", a new exhibition opening in London on Friday looks back at the huge success of Swedish pop sensation ABBA. Personal items such as member Bjorn Ulvaeus' school report as well as pictures, gold discs and clothing are on display at "ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition", which runs at London's O2 venue until August. The Who to return to Cincinnati, 40 years after concert tragedy

Veteran British rockers The Who will play Cincinnati next year for the first time since 1979, when a stampede before a concert they were giving in the city killed 11 fans. The band, co-founded in 1964 and still led by singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, made the announcement on Tuesday, the 40th anniversary of the tragedy. Immersive movie technology gets U.S. debut with new 'Jumanji' adventure

Moviegoers have been offered rolling seats, 3D glasses and even rain and smells in recent years as theater chains seek to fill seats. Now comes an immersive experience that gets its U.S. launch in Los Angeles next week. It features laser projection and giant LED panels that line each side of the auditorium and fill a moviegoer's peripheral vision.

