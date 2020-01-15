Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. It's a (mostly) man's world as 'Joker' leads Oscar nominations

Dark comic-book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars in a best picture lineup dominated by stories by or about men and featuring only one actor of color despite efforts over the past few years to diversify the field. The 11 nods for "Joker," which turned the comic-book genre on its head with its terrifying portrayal of an isolated loner, covered all the major fields, including best picture, director Todd Phillips and Golden Globe-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix. The controversial Warner Bros. movie has taken in more than $1 billion at global box offices. Oscar voters pass over big names including Eddie Murphy, JLo

Hollywood's Oscar voters passed over big names including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro on Monday, while issuing a surprise first Academy Award nomination to actor Antonio Banderas for Spanish film "Pain and Glory." Singer and actress Lopez was widely praised for her role as an enterprising pole dancer in "Hustlers" as was Murphy for his lead role in "Dolemite is My Name." But neither landed among the contenders for acting honors that will be awarded at the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 9 after both had been nominated for Golden Globe awards. Obamas' production company lands Oscar nod for documentary 'American Factory'

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for "American Factory," a documentary that chronicled what happened to workers when a Chinese billionaire purchased a manufacturing plant in the U.S. Midwest. "American Factory" is the first release from Higher Ground Productions, a company the former U.S. president and first lady founded in 2018 as they unveiled a multiyear deal to supply programing to Netflix Inc. The film will compete for best documentary at the Academy Awards on Feb. 9. French filmmaker detained over alleged sexual assault: prosecutors

French movie director Christophe Ruggia was taken into custody on Tuesday, Paris prosecutors said, over allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl who was cast in one of his movies nearly two decades ago. Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi, a lawyer for Ruggia, said the filmmaker denied any misconduct. Keeping it real: a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Lion King' visual effects

How do you make a computer-generated lion, warthog and hyena look real while singing and talking at the same time? That was the challenge a visual effects team of more than 1,000 people faced when working on Disney's "The Lion King" remake of the 1994 animation, aiming to bring to life the much-loved characters, Mufasa and Simba, against a stunning but fake African savannah backdrop. Director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday The 62-year-old filmmaker, who succeeds Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, will head the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d’Or prize. Model Gigi Hadid shows up for New York jury duty in Weinstein rape trial

More than 100 potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid. The Weinstein trial entered its second week as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to select a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate. Billie Eilish calls James Bond theme song 'huge honor'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die." Eilish, 18, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of musicians like Adele, Madonna, and Paul McCartney, producers said in a posting on the official @007 Twitter account. Brad Pitt bounces back with Oscar acting nod

Brad Pitt scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for his performance as a charming stuntman in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," cementing his return to the forefront of show business. Pitt, 56, has never won an acting Oscar despite 30 years in the movie industry and three previous nominations. 'Parasite' director Bong says 'language barrier' broken after Oscar nod

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho said he was surprised and overjoyed when the film won six Oscar nominations on Monday, a historic first for South Korea's film industry and a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success. "Parasite," a dark comedy about the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea, snagged a coveted best picture nomination, best director for Bong, and best screenplay in addition to its best international feature nomination.

