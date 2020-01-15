Left Menu
January Jones confirms dating Nick Viall in past

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 15-01-2020 10:13 IST
  Created: 15-01-2020 10:13 IST
Actor January Jones has revealed that she went on "a couple dates" with reality TV star Nick Viall despite previously saying they were friends. The "Mad Men" alum said she connected with the "Bachelor Nation" star when he tried changing her mind.

"Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative, I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind'. And I squealed. I was like, ‘I hate that guy!' My sister’s like, ‘if you don’t go, you will forever regret it'. "So I agreed to go on a date with him, or to drinks or whatever, and as I met him I was rounding the corner and I saw him and he has a very distinct walk..." Jones, 42, said on actor Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

The actor said their first date was "good", adding she would "grill" him about the show. She said while Viall, 39, was often cast as a villain on the reality shows, he was different in person.

"The thing that attracted me to Nick was he seemed like - I mean he was cast as the 'villain', but he was actually... he had a bit of a brain, you know, so there was something else there." Rumours of a possible romance sparked in 2018 but the actor then dismissed the idea.

"He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet. No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops," Jones had said.

