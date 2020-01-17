Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Whitney Houston among six Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; French prosecutors charge filmmaker Ruggia with sexual assault and more

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-01-2020 18:27 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Director says in lawsuit Apple, Shyamalan stole her movie

A television series developed for Apple Inc by famed director M. Night Shyamalan blatantly copied a 2013 film, a copyright lawsuit filed on Wednesday claimed. Italian-American director Francesca Gregorini sued Apple and Shyamalan in Los Angeles federal court, alleging the recently released horror series "Servant" plagiarized her 2013 film "The Truth About Emanuel."

Whitney Houston among six Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Late superstar Whitney Houston and five other artists and bands, living and dead - and representing a wide range of musical genres, including pop, electronica, and rap - were unveiled on Wednesday as this year's inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Also entering the Rock Hall in its 35th annual induction ceremony will be 1970s mainstream bands the Doobie Brothers and T.Rex, 1980s techno rockers Depeche Mode, murdered hip-hop artist The Notorious B.I.G. and industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails.

The judge in the Weinstein rape trial says the case is not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Four men and three women were chosen on Thursday as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges in New York of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Recording Academy puts chief executive on leave days ahead of Grammys

The Recording Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, has placed its president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave with immediate effect, it said on Thursday, just days before the Jan. 26 awards ceremony. The action was taken "in light of concerns raised to the board of trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team," the organization said in an email statement.

James Bond producer rules out female 007: Variety

The next James Bond will not be a woman, the movies producer said in an interview, as speculation mounts about who could replace Daniel Craig as the legendary 007. Craig, 51, is due to step down after the latest Bond film, "No Time to Die," which will be released in April.

French prosecutors charge filmmaker Ruggia with sexual assault of a minor

French film director Christophe Ruggia has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, Paris prosecutors said on Thursday, in a case involving a girl cast in one of his films nearly two decades ago. Prosecutors also said Ruggia was placed under judicial supervision.

'Star Trek' return 'irresistible,' says Patrick Stewart at the new series premiere

Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series devoted to his much-loved character Jean-Luc Picard. The 79-year-old British actor had repeatedly refused efforts to lure him back as the starship captain Picard.

