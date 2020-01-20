Mirzapur Season 2, Family Man & more new originals – Amazon Prime releases titles in video

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released? Since it received the green signal from Amazon Prime Video, fans from India and abroad are ardently looking forward to its release and seeking to know what can happen in the second season.

Amazon has a brought a good news on Mirzapur Season 2 and its passionate viewers. The Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos was recently in Mumbai and found out time to interact with the filmmakers and actors from his busy schedule. On this occasion, Amazon Prime Video launched its imminent content slate with 14 Indian Original titles, including a mix of new series and returning seasons. Breathe, The Family Man, Dilli and Mirzapur are included in the list.

Apart from Mirzapur Season 2, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is another highly anticipated web television series by Amazon Prime Video fans are looking forward for a long time. The Last Hour, Paatal Lok, Gormint, Mumbai Diaries – 26/11 and Bandish Bandits are mentioned as the upcoming title in a preview video released recently.

The preview video released by Amazon Prime includes glimpses from all the original shows they are going to launch in 2020. Mirzapur Season 2 is one of those.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video has not released the official cast of Mirzapur Season 2. Rasika Dugal played the role of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur Season 1. In Season 2, she will reprise her role for which she has highly been lauded by the viewers. Harshita Gaur earlier said that shooting for Season 2 of Mirzapur was 'going on at a crazy level'. "Shooting of Season 2 is going on at a crazy level, at least for me. I had a knee injury on sets, I have been travelling for work and then directly reaching sets of Mirzapur 2 (in Mumbai) to shoot," the actress earlier said to IANS.

Even the actor Ali Fazal, who played the role of Guddu, said that he would love to return in the imminent season. He also said that by early next year (i.e., 2020) they hope to bring back Mirzapur Season 2.

