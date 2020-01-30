Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards; Weinstein promised movie deal in exchange for threesome and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ex-actress says Weinstein promised her movie deal in exchange for threesome

An actress-turned-costume designer told jurors in the Weinstein rape trial on Wednesday the former Hollywood producer promised her a movie deal if she had three-way sex with him and his assistant. The designer, Dawn Dunning, and another accuser who took the stand Wednesday, Tarale Wulff, are not among the women Weinstein is charged with assaulting. But they are two of the three women prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against the former producer by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods.

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, the record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while she hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday. Cara, a singer-songwriter from Brampton, Ontario, was nominated for the most awards this year, including album of the year and artist of the year.

Director Matsoukas says 'Queen & Slim' debut tells the story of 'my people'

Director Melina Matsoukas said making the jump from directing music videos for Beyonce to directing "Queen & Slim" for the big screen has given her the chance to tell what she calls a "necessary" story about "black people, my people." Matsoukas was on the red carpet for the premiere of her directorial debut in London, just days before the BAFTA awards, Britain's acting awards, which have been criticized by some for their lack of diversity.

Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song. Eilish, 18, swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday by taking the four top prizes - album, record, the song of the year and best new artist. She was only the second musician ever to win all four Grammys on the same night.

Margot Robbie hints at more female action movies at 'Birds of Prey' premiere

Australian actress Margot Robbie hinted that her new female-led action film "Birds of Prey" could be the first in a series of movies as she reprised the role of comic antihero Harley Quinn in what she has called a passion project. Robbie, 29, who has been nominated this year for two BAFTAs and an Oscar, was on the red carpet for the world premiere of "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," to give it its full name, in London on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.