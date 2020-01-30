Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards; Weinstein promised movie deal in exchange for threesome and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards; Weinstein promised movie deal in exchange for threesome and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ex-actress says Weinstein promised her movie deal in exchange for threesome

An actress-turned-costume designer told jurors in the Weinstein rape trial on Wednesday the former Hollywood producer promised her a movie deal if she had three-way sex with him and his assistant. The designer, Dawn Dunning, and another accuser who took the stand Wednesday, Tarale Wulff, are not among the women Weinstein is charged with assaulting. But they are two of the three women prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against the former producer by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods.

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, the record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while she hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday. Cara, a singer-songwriter from Brampton, Ontario, was nominated for the most awards this year, including album of the year and artist of the year.

Director Matsoukas says 'Queen & Slim' debut tells the story of 'my people'

Director Melina Matsoukas said making the jump from directing music videos for Beyonce to directing "Queen & Slim" for the big screen has given her the chance to tell what she calls a "necessary" story about "black people, my people." Matsoukas was on the red carpet for the premiere of her directorial debut in London, just days before the BAFTA awards, Britain's acting awards, which have been criticized by some for their lack of diversity.

Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song. Eilish, 18, swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday by taking the four top prizes - album, record, the song of the year and best new artist. She was only the second musician ever to win all four Grammys on the same night.

Margot Robbie hints at more female action movies at 'Birds of Prey' premiere

Australian actress Margot Robbie hinted that her new female-led action film "Birds of Prey" could be the first in a series of movies as she reprised the role of comic antihero Harley Quinn in what she has called a passion project. Robbie, 29, who has been nominated this year for two BAFTAs and an Oscar, was on the red carpet for the world premiere of "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," to give it its full name, in London on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University last month. A police official said the doctor, who...

C'garh cabinet passes anti-CAA resolution, may bring motion in

The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government is likely to table a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The state cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution opposing the Act and u...

Ethiopian airlines suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethiopian airlines on Thursday has suspended all flights to China, where an outbreak of coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, according to the airlines passenger call centre.An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman declined to comment....

EC to hold special meeting to review Delhi's poll preparedness

Election Commission of India ECI has decided to convene a special meeting on the evening of January 31 to review the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi elections. The meeting will be held with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi along with D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020