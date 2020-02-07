British television presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years. "I am gay," Schofield, one of broadcaster ITV's biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home."

Schofield, who hosts the long-running popular daytime show "This Morning", later told ITV: "This decision is essential for me and essential for my head. Every person I tell, it gets a little lighter and a little lighter." Schofield, 57, said he had been unable to sleep and that he had gone through "very dark moments". He expressed sorrow at the pain and confusion he had caused his family, including his wife Steph and two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:28am PDT

"Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much," Schofield said. "My girls have been astonishing. "Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud," he said. "Only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward."

