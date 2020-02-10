Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of nominations in key categories: Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters. The sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad" -- seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn- now holds the ignominious distinction as the worst opening from any film in the DC Extended Universe. Inside the $225,000 gift bag for Oscar nominees

An Oscar nomination can open doors to bigger roles and higher pay. This year, it also comes with a cruise on a luxury yacht, cosmetic surgery, and a personal matchmaking service in a gift bag worth more than $225,000. The gift bag, which is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be sent to all 20 acting nominees and the five men nominated for best director, Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based company behind the goodie bags, said on Friday. Brad, Billy and Bong: What to watch for at the Oscars

The 2020 Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywood's awards season. Here's what to watch for on the red carpet and during the three-hour show to be broadcast live on ABC television. 'Cats' and its furry stars nominated for Razzie worst film awards

The widely panned movie musical "Cats" and four of its stars were nominated on Saturday for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema. James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward received Razzie acting nominations for their "Cats" roles, in which they were costumed in digitally created fur. Oscar winner Dench was singled out for "looking suspiciously similar to The Cowardly Lion from Wizard of Oz," organizers said in a statement announcing this year's nominees. Adam Sandler laughs off Oscar snub as he wins indie acting prize

Chinese-American director Lulu Wang's movie "The Farewell" won the top prize at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, while Adam Sandler was named best actor and made fun of his exclusion from Sunday's Oscars. Sandler was named best actor for playing a jeweler addicted to gambling in "Uncut Gems," and brothers Josh and Benny Safdie were chosen best directors for the film. War film '1917,' Joaquin Phoenix lead the race for 2020 Oscars

Terrifying clown or ageing mobsters? Nostalgia for Tinseltown or the muddy trenches of a century-old war? Hollywood hands out its highest honors on Sunday at an Oscars ceremony that could see a number of historic firsts and an all-white actor winner podium that has revived the #OscarsSoWhite debate.

