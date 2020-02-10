Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern, whose Hollywood career has spanned more than four decades, won her first Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in domestic drama "Marriage Story." "This is the best birthday present ever," Dern, who turns 53 on Monday, said during her acceptance speech. NTSB says Bryant helicopter engines showed no signs of catastrophic internal failure

The engines of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed into a steep hillside killing basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and 8 others near Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 showed no evidence of a "catastrophic internal failure," the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday. The NTSB investigative update said "viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure." Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the world's best known comic book villains in "Joker," and invoked his late brother River Phoenix in one of the most emotional acceptance speeches of the night. Phoenix, 45, won the best actor Oscar after three previous nominations, crowning an awards season that has seen him sweep every major prize for his role in the standalone origin story of Batman's archenemy. South Korea's Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar win for 'Parasite'

South Korean Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for dark social satire "Parasite" on Sunday, becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award. The film was one of the biggest winners at the Academy Awards, having already taken best international feature film and best original screenplay. Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in "Judy," a biographical drama exploring the singer's personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life. It marked the second Oscar victory in four nominations for Zellweger, 50, a Texas-born performer whose immersion in the role of Garland also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards.

