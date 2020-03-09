Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Rajesh Khanna bought Rajendra Kumar's bungalow and may be 'luck'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:09 IST
When Rajesh Khanna bought Rajendra Kumar's bungalow and may be 'luck'

When Rajesh Khanna bought his iconic sea-facing bungalow "Ashirwad" in 1969 from Rajendra Kumar, he hoped that with Kumar's house, the then superstar's "luck" would also rub off on him, revealed a new book. According to "Jubilee Kumar: The Life and Times of a Superstar", soon after Khanna acquired the palatial Carter Road bungalow in Mumbai, he rose to the heights of stardom and glory with films like "Aradhana", "Ittefaq" and "Do Raaste", which released the same year and were massive hits. "Your stardom is at its peak whereas I am just starting out ... my life would change completely if I acquired your residence. It's the house of the biggest star of India, after all!" the book by Seema Sonik Alimchand quoted Khanna telling Kumar. These words clinched the deal for Khanna, and the "lucky" bungalow "Dimple", named after Kumar's daughter, changed hands with the soon-to-be India's "first superstar".

The house, where Kumar spent his "most successful" years as a star, was sold to Khanna for Rs 3.5 lakhs, a sum "not even close to its market value". The amount was to be paid in installments. Khanna re-named the property "Ashirwad" after Kumar denied him permission to retain its original name "Dimple". "You must change the name. Dimple is my daughter's name. We had named the Carter Road bungalow after her and we have now named our new home 'Dimple' too. But you have my blessings for your new home. May it bring you immense luck and prosperity," said the book by Hachette India quoting Kumar.

However, according to the book, where Khanna's career was reaching phenomenal heights, Kumar's fortunes were "dwindling". "The year 1971 belonged, without doubt, to the romantic superstar Rajesh Khanna who topped the charts, once again, with a diverse range of movies. These were: 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Maryada', 'Kati Patang', 'Mehboob ki Mehndi' and the unforgettable 'Anand'," read the book "... As for Rajendra Kumar, he managed to make it through the year, riding on the shoulders of loyalists like Mohan Kumar, Ramanand Sagar and his own brother Naresh Kumar by working in their productions, although Mohan Kumar's 'Aap Aye Bahaar Ayee' remained the actor's solo release in 1971," it added. Kumar's wife was furious with her husband for letting the house go, a property they bought a decade back after spending a princely sum of Rs 65,000. "'We didn't need the money. Why, then, did you give it to him and that too for a measly three and a half lakhs?' she had scolded him," the book read.

After Khanna's death in 2012, his family sold off the bungalow for a reported sum of Rs 90 crore to Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairman of AllCargo Logistics..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. service members killed in north central Iraq - Pentagon

Two U.S. service members were killed in north central Iraq on Sunday while accompanying Iraqi security forces on an mission targeting the Islamic State, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to enemy forc...

COLUMN-Even before price plunge, hedge funds were abandoning oil: Kemp

Even before the OPEC output agreement broke down on Friday, sending oil prices into a tailspin, hedge funds had launched a second wave of oil-related selling and established one of the most bearish positions since the price crisis of 2014-2...

Have massive confidence in Billy Gilmour: Mason Mount

Chelseas Mason Mount said he has massive confidence in Billy Gilmour after the latter delivered sublime performances in the clubs recent matches. I have massive confidence in him and he shows it when he comes out onto the pitch. The young p...

Actor Max von Sydow has died aged 90 - AFP

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, best known for his work in Ingmar Bergman movies and his role as a priest in cult horror movie The Exorcist, has died aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020