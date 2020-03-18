Brianna Rubia faces backlash after 'just wash your hands' video

Brianna Rubia's new videos have gone viral but not for good reasons. As the Philippines imposed a sweeping home quarantine with just a few hours of warning, and millions prepared tighter measures against a surge in coronavirus cases, Rubia posted a couple of videos on her social media account criticizing people who are speaking up against the lockdown.

She is being massively criticized for not seeing this crisis from the perspective of vulnerable people who need to work to survive. In the videos, she can be heard saying "shut up and wash your hands", "cooperate with the government" and "it's not that hard".

Soon after the backlash, Brianna Rubia deactivated her Twitter account and made her Instagram private. She also apologized for "not better informing" herself.

Her sister, Samantha Rubia, also came to her rescue in a series of tweets in which she said Brianna's intentions were good and she was trying to talk to a "particular audience".

Brianna Rubia's a pure soul. Her heart is always in the right place when she has something to say about something. It is always with good reason. Her video was for a particular audience she had in mind, never did she intend to offend those who actually need to work. — Samantha Rubia (@sammirubia) March 17, 2020

Brianna Rubia's videos are gaining massive traction online as Filipinos are still confused and frustrated about the lockdown measures which many say are "unclear".

