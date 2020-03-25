Left Menu
Kartik Aaryan's '21 din mein Paisa Double' meme on lockdown goes viral

In the hilarious meme, Kartik Aaryan photoshopped his face, replacing Akshay Kumar in a comedy scene from Phir Hera Pheri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will go into complete lockdown for 21 days to battle the menace of COVID-19. Soon after his address to the nation, many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher came out in the support of the nationwide lockdown.

However, Kartik Aaryan reacted in a humorous way by sharing a meme with the text "Modi ji ye log aise nahi manenge, ye sunane chahte hain 21 din me paise double". In the hilarious meme, Kartik Aaryan photoshopped his face, replacing Akshay Kumar in a comedy scene from 'Phir Hera Pheri.'

21 din mein Paisa Double

Kartik, last week, shared a video message on social media, stressing that, at present, nothing is more important than to slow the spread of the deadly virus. He urged people to stop showing irresponsible behavior and follow the guidelines of the government as the coronavirus crisis is worsening day by day.

