Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hrithik Roshan tries hand at piano in special video photobombed by Sussane Khan

Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared a special video showcasing his piano skills by playing a tune on the musical instrument. The video featured a special appearance by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:20 IST
Hrithik Roshan tries hand at piano in special video photobombed by Sussane Khan
Hrithik Roshan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared a special video showcasing his piano skills by playing a tune on the musical instrument. The video featured a special appearance by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and said, "Hi guys, this is the 7th day of lockdown. I just hope that all of you guys are using the time to learn something new every single day."

The 'Krrish' star appreciated the children who are learning new skills through Vedantu (virtual learning) app to learn new skills. Hrithik admitted, "I have taken 21-day learning" as he goes on to play a tune on the piano, the video features a glimpse of Sussanne walking in the background. While concluding the video, the actor admitted, "not very good at this, especially because of my two thumbs". After playing his piece, he said, "Okay, that was not the best, but at least I am trying. This is what I am starting to learn. Keep learning, stay home, stay safe. I am a little embarrassed with how I played this piano but all my love to you guys. Bye."

In the caption, the 'War' actor wrote, "Inspired by the 21-day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I'm on mission piano. PS: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way." Hrithik joked that Sussanne is checking his apartment for "design irregularities". He added in his caption, "Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."

Hrithik also encouraged people to learn something new amid the quarantine period and advised people to stay home and stay safe amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown effect: Emergency wards across country see surge in severe alcohol withdrawal symptom cases

Amid a lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, health facilities across the country are seeing a surge in patients with severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms--reveals a report published by the All India Institute of Medic...

Slovakia registers first coronavirus death

Slovakia on Tuesday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to data from the National Health Information Centre.As of midnight on Monday, Slovakia had 363 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.The central European...

First ventilators from new UK production run due this weekend

The first medical ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and available to the National Health Service next week, as the country seeks to boost capacity in the coronavirus outbreak.Britain h...

Telangana finance minister distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet. The minister said that it is the responsibility of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020