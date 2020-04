As 'Mahabharat' returns in 2020, Nitish Bharadwaj, aka Lord Krishna, joins Instagram

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for his role as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's TV series "Mahabharat" , has spread his online presence, opening accounts across social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Doordarshan is currently telecasting mythological series "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" on public demand amid the current nation-wide lockdown. Bharadwaj, who had earlier uploaded a video on Facebook regarding the re-telecast of "Mahabharat" , said he was overwhelmed with the response. "You all have now become my online family. Two days ago I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle, it isn't my power, it is the blessing of god and your love.

"This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from today," the actor said in a video post on Facebook. The 56-year-old actor, who gained immense popularity playing Lord Krishna, said he is still amused people refer to him as "God." "I am loving sharing with you all because of your encouraging participation. But I am no God. People were writing that I am Krishna, but no, I am a simple mortal man... If I have said something nice, then the credit goes to the scriptures, my parents and teachers. All of the shortcomings are just mine," he added. Apart from 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', other shows which have made a comeback include "Shaktimaan", "Byomkesh Bakshi" Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Circus", "Shriman Shrimati" and "Chanakya" among others.

