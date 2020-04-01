Left Menu
Development News Edition

As 'Mahabharat' returns in 2020, Nitish Bharadwaj, aka Lord Krishna, joins Instagram

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:25 IST
As 'Mahabharat' returns in 2020, Nitish Bharadwaj, aka Lord Krishna, joins Instagram

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for his role as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's TV series "Mahabharat" , has spread his online presence, opening accounts across social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Doordarshan is currently telecasting mythological series "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" on public demand amid the current nation-wide lockdown. Bharadwaj, who had earlier uploaded a video on Facebook regarding the re-telecast of "Mahabharat" , said he was overwhelmed with the response. "You all have now become my online family. Two days ago I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle, it isn't my power, it is the blessing of god and your love.

"This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from today," the actor said in a video post on Facebook. The 56-year-old actor, who gained immense popularity playing Lord Krishna, said he is still amused people refer to him as "God." "I am loving sharing with you all because of your encouraging participation. But I am no God. People were writing that I am Krishna, but no, I am a simple mortal man... If I have said something nice, then the credit goes to the scriptures, my parents and teachers. All of the shortcomings are just mine," he added. Apart from 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', other shows which have made a comeback include "Shaktimaan", "Byomkesh Bakshi" Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Circus", "Shriman Shrimati" and "Chanakya" among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Measles threat grows amid COVID-19 crisis: vaccine group

With all eyes on the rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus, health experts fear a drop in routine vaccinations could fuel other, potentially deadlier outbreaks of diseases like measles. With nearly half of the worlds population told ...

JEE-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: Officials.

JEE-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs postponed due to coronavirus outbreak Officials....

Six banks lost their identity today: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said six banks have lost their identity today due to bank mergers which are based on the faulty assumption of bigger the better. He said he was opposed to merger of banks and had opposed it in Parliament...

NIA registers case to probe terror attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan: Officials.

NIA registers case to probe terror attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020