PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 10, Friday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-IIT-TRUNK -- DEL 15 New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology, which they recommend be placed at doorsteps and all items brought from outside including grocery and currency notes be put in it to sanitise them and aid the fight against COVID-19. . 2. JK-LOCKDOWN-WOMEN -- DEL 10 Chatta Pind (Jammu): Armed with sticks, women at a hamlet in Jammu stand guard at entry points, which have been blocked by barbed wires, as they have taken it upon themselves to ensure a complete lockdown and prevent outsiders' entry into their hamlet to keep the residents safe from coronavirus. .

3. LOCKDOWN-AIIMS-STRANDED -- DEL 25 New Delhi: Hiding in plain sight on a road they now call home, hundreds of people from distant corners of the country wait outside Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS for a pandemic to abate so they can be treated – for cancer, kidney, cardiac problems and a host of other critical diseases. . 4. VIRUS-GOVT-LABS -- DEL 37 New Delhi: With the Supreme Court directing that private labs should conduct coronavirus tests free of cost, many laboratories expect the government to "come up with modalities" so that they can sustain testing facilities in the wake of burgeoning demand in the country. .

5. VIRUS-RAIL-UIC-GUIDE -- DEL 48 New Delhi, Apr 10: Reducing occupancy in trains, no linen, health checkup of passengers, medics and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits on board and no-touch ticket checking. 6. VIRUS-SCHOOL-FEES-PARENTS -- DEL 53 New Delhi: To pay or not to pay, waiver or moratorium--parents of school children are confused with announcements of several state governments offering relaxations for school fees during the coronavirus lockdown period in the country. . 7. UP-LOCKDOWN-NEEMSAR -- DES 3 Lucknow: The country-wide lockdown has forced shut doors of temples in the pilgrim destination of Neemsar in UP's Sitapur district but on Tuesdays and Saturdays hundreds of needy line up to take packets of essentials being distributed by temple authorities. .

8. MP-VIRUS-LD VENTILATORS -- BOM 15 Bhopal: As Madhya Pradesh battles rising number of COVID-19 cases, burdening its health infrastructure, government data showed the state has just one ventilator for every 75,000 people and one intensive care unit (ICU) bed for every 47,000. . 9. WB-VIRUS-HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE-QUININE -- CAL 9 Kolkata, Apr 10: US President Donald Trump's strong advocacy of Hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 patients has rekindled hopes of cinchona planters of Darjeeling hills as the tree's bark is used for production of quinine, another frontline anti-malaria medicine. .

10. KA-VIRUS-KASTURIRANGAN -- MDS 5 Bengaluru: India needs to come out with a policy to make the country self-reliant in the field of medical equipment and devices drawing lessons from the battle against the COVID-19, eminent scientist K Kasturirangan said on Friday. . 11. BIZ-LOCKDOWN-SECTORAL PROSPECTS -- MDS 9 Bengaluru: Sectors that depend on people's behaviour would take the longest time to recover after the end of the lockdown period, while those curbed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus are set for a bounce-back immediately after the restrictions are removed, say experts. .

12. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-CHAUDHARY -- SPD 3 New Delhi: Stranded at his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh due to the nationwide lockdown, ICC international panel umpire Anil Choudhury is grappling with a communication nightmare and says he has to climb up trees in search of mobile network. . 13. SPO-VIRUS-BCCI-PAYMENTS -- SPD 5 New Delhi: The BCCI has cleared the quarterly dues of all its centrally-contracted cricketers and vowed not to let anyone suffer despite the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused financial blowback in other countries. .

14. SPO-VIRUS-DEEPIKA-COOKING -- SPD 7 Kolkata: There's no bull's eye to aim at for the time being so Deepika Kumari doesn't mind rustling up a mean chicken curry which will appeal to the taste buds of beau and fellow international Atanu Das. . 15. SPO-VIRUS-CHESS-LD MENDONCA -- SPD 9 Chennai: With his father and some books for company at an apartment in Budapest, 14-year-old Indian chess player Leon Mendonca is not exactly feeling stuck even though he has been away from home for almost a month because of the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions. .

16. INTERVIEW-MAJETHIA-KHICHDI -- ENT 6 New Delhi: Producer JD Majethia, one of the names behind Indian television's beloved family comedies "Khichdi" and "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", says he is happy that these two shows are returning on the small screen at a time when people need "qualitative laughter".. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.